Tỷ giá ngoại tệ hôm nay 8/6 tăng nhẹ khi tổng thống Donald Trump cho rằng, nền kinh tế sẽ phục hồi nhanh hơn nếu các bang và địa phương chấm dứt lệnh phong tỏa.

Opening the trading session this morning (June 8) in Vietnam time, the USD Index, a measure of the strength of the greenback against other major currencies, traded at 96.93, up 0.29%. .

The dollar rose slightly when President Donal Trump asserted that the US has almost overcome the crisis caused by Covid-19 caused by the strength of the greatest economy and the right decisions.

The US president also said that the economy will recover faster if the states and localities stop the blockade.

Accordingly, employers in the world's largest economy created 2.5 million jobs from the previous month. This is the largest increase ever recorded in the US. With that, the unemployment rate dropped to 13.3%.

Earlier estimates suggested that the United States would reduce more than 8 million jobs and the unemployment rate in recent months would reach 20%, the highest level since the Great Depression of 1930. However, the number The reality is much better than the experts fear.

In the domestic market, opening the trading session on June 8, Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) listed USD exchange rate today at VND 23,170 / USD and VND 23,350 / USD (buy - sell). ).

Today's exchange rate at Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) traded at: VND 23,170 / USD and VND 23,350 / USD. Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) listed USD price: 23,190 VND / USD and 23,340 VND / USD.

Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) posted the USD exchange rate today at VND 23,144 / US $ 23,344 / USD. USD price at Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank): VND 23,160 / USD and VND 23,340 / USD.

The State Bank of Vietnam announces the central exchange rate of Vietnamese Dong and the US dollar, applied for June 6, 2020 at VND 23,245.

The reference rate at the State Bank Stock Exchange is listed at VND 23,175 (Buy) - VND 23,650 (Sold).

The "black market" market recorded USD at 23,260 - 23,290 dong / USD.